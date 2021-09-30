Honor Flight Kern County holding fundraiser at AGM Studios Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Honor Flight Kern County is sending local veterans to the nation’s capitol and are asking for your help to raise money for their flight and stay.

On Friday, American General Media and “The Ralph Bailey Show” are hosting a phone-in and in-person fundraiser.

You can call 842-5376 between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday to make a contribution. You can also go to their studios on Easton Drive where volunteers will be standing by to take checks or money orders.

AGM says with your help, Honor Flight can send 50 veterans to Washington D.C.