BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Honor Flight Kern County celebrated a Korean War veteran Bennie Fitzgerald’s birthday on Saturday.

Well-wishers drove by his home in Southwest Bakersfield in a drive-by parade.

Fitzgerald was presented with a flag that flew over the state capitol. He graduated with a degree in petroleum engineering from Texas A&M.

Family says Fitzgerald has been through a lot recently, but he remains a kind and humble person who is proud to have served.