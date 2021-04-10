Honor Flight Kern County celebrates 3 World War II veterans’ birthdays

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A special birthday parade was held in northwest Bakersfield on Friday night for not one but three World War II veterans.

Lili Crommett-Marsh, the executive director of Honor Flight Kern County organized the parade in the parking lot of the Brookdale Senior Living Center on Calloway Drive. Among those celebrating were Bill Crommett, Jim Martin and Henry Taylor, all veterans of World War II.

Crommett, 95, said the secret to a long life is to keep busy.

“That’s how you stay healthy,” he said.