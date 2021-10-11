Honor Flight Kern County 43 departs for Washington D.C.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County’s 43rd Honor Flight took off Monday morning with nearly 100 excited veterans onboard.

The trip gives veterans a chance to see war memorials built in their honor. The flight will return Wednesday night. A bus will then take them to North High School at 7 p.m. where a welcoming party will be waiting for them.

Honor Flight is partnering with the Kern High School District to bus veterans and those accompanying them to North High. Honor Flight Executive Director Lili Marsh encourages the community to bring banners and cheer for the returning heroes.