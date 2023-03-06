BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Honor Flight Kern County is seeking donations to send World War II, Korean War and Vietnam Veterans to Washington D.C. to see their memorials and receive honors for their military service.

The organization is hosting a donation drive-thru on March 30 starting at 4 p.m. at the Chuy’s restaurant on Rosedale Highway.

To donate just honk your horn, drop off some cash and wave hello to the volunteers.

Honor Flight says there are 46,000 veterans in Kern County, with over 8,000 of them being World War II and Korean Veterans.

With past community donations, they’ve been able to send 45 flights to D.C.

Honor Flight 46 is scheduled to be leaving Meadows Field on April 18.