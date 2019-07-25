Honor Flight film screenings bring veterans together

“It’s a great celebration,” said John Heath. The Vietnam veteran joined hundreds of fellow Kern County vets for two film screenings at the Fox Theater in Bakersfield.

First, the award-winning short film about Kern County’s inaugural Honor Flight, directed by Ross Raventos. Oildale, a film shot in Kern County, followed.

Both films were free to veterans and grapple with themes like Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and visiting war memorials.

“One thing that we did in Vietnam a lot was isolation,” said Heath. “So it’s nice to get out of our comfort zone and see people again.”

You can watch the documentary “Honor Flight Kern County” here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kcYdBoxqgCI