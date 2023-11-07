BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Honda crashed into a Bakersfield Fire Department truck in downtown Bakersfield Tuesday afternoon, according to Bakersfield Fire Department Battalion Chief Brian Bowman.

The four-door sedan crashed into the firetruck after the driver of the Honda heard an ambulance approaching the intersection while at a red light on southbound L Street.

Once the driver of the Honda spotted the ambulance turn northbound onto 21st Street, the driver failed to look southbound and traveled a few feet before colliding with the front-left side of a BFD fire truck at the intersection of 21st and L Streets.

No injuries were reported.