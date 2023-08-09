BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield has struggled with one of the highest homicide rates in the state, and alarming rates of gun violence, but a new report is showing positive results.

On Wednesday, City Manager Christian Clegg unveiled the Gun Violence Reduction Strategy’s newest report to the city council. According to that report, total homicides in the city dropped from 60 in 2021 to 38 in 2022, which is a 37% decrease.

According to Clegg, Bakersfield is growing into a large urban city, and this program is addressing the rising violence that comes along with that.

“Unfortunately, it’s not something you can just do a one-time project and then it goes away, it’s something that has to be persistent and have an ongoing program to make sure we help prevent and intervene,” said Clegg.

Since the program’s establishment, there has also been a 31% decrease in gun violence overall in 2022 compared to 2021. Clegg attributes this decrease to working with community partners, who he says have been essential.

“We need trusted messengers who can really go out and connect with individuals out in the community and encourage them to put down guns, encourage them to step away from that lifestyle,” said Clegg.

One of those community partners is Manuel Carrizalez of Stay Focused Ministries.

“It didn’t happen overnight, we’ve been doing this for decades. It took a while but we’re finally there now, and because of that we’re able to curb the violence, we’re able to reach in the neighborhoods with a message of hope,” said Carrizalez.

As the city looks to continue to tackle this issue, Carrizalez says the numbers can continue to decrease with consistency.

“Our city is growing, and if its growing, you’re still going to have different elements. It’s not going to stop, so you’ve got to stay engaged, you’ve got to stay active, and it’s having the community involved, the city officials involved, BPD involved because it’s a community problem,” said Carrizalez.