Homicide investigation underway after body found in orchard near Lost Hills

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County homicide investigators have been called to an orchard near Lost Hills following the discovery of a body there Sunday afternoon.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to an area just east of Truman Avenue and Resource Street at around 4:15 p.m. Officials say emergency crews were called to an orchard near an aqueduct for a report of a person who appeared to be unconscious. The person was pronounced dead at the scene. The person appeared to have been suffering from gunshot wounds, officials said.

No other information was immediately available. The coroner’s office will release the identity of the victim at a later time.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.