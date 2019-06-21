Homicide detectives investigating after man found dead in canal

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in a canal Friday morning, sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies were dispatched at 5:30 a.m. to a report of a body in a canal in the 4200 block of South Fairfax Road, sheriff’s officials said. Homicide detectives were called out and are investigating the incident as a suspicious death.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.