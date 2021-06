BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A body was found Sunday near Highway 58 about a mile west of the Sand Canyon exit, sheriff’s officials say.

Deputies were dispatched around 6 a.m. to the body, located in the dirt off the roadway, according to a sheriff’s news release. Homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.