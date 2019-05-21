Hometown Heroes banners honor local service members
Some familiar faces are being honored in Downtown Bakersfield.
The new Hometown Hero banners have gone up on Truxtun Avenue near the Kern County Veterans Memorial, just outside the Amtrak station.
The new banners feature portraits of local, active military members as part of a nationwide campaign to recognize their service.
The banners will adorn that stretch of Truxtun Avenue for the next year.
