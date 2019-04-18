Hometown Heroes Banner Program to recognize local military

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: Hometown Heroes Banner Program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- The City of Bakersfield wants to honor and recognize active duty military personnel who are currently serving in the United States Armed Forces with self-identifying street banners.

The Hometown Heroes Banner Program is a way to bring recognition to men and women, who are active duty military and a current resident of Bakersfield.

The banners will be on display for one year and will include:

• the official military portrait of the honoree

• Honoree name

• Honoree service branch

• The Kern River Blue Star Moms Chapter 37 logo

To qualify, honorees must meet the following requirements:

• Active duty military personell from the United States Armed Forces; AND

• Current Bakersfield resident; OR

• Immediate family member of current City of Bakersfield resident

• Honoree must have lived in Bakersfield at some point prior to entering military service

The banners will be put on display in Downtown Bakersfield.

The Hometown Heroes Banner Program application may be obtained by contacting the City Manager's office 326-3751 or from the City Clerk's Office.