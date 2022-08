BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — About eight houses in Taft needed to evacuate on Monday after a 4-inch gas line leak, according to a Kern County Fire Department spokesperson.

The department said a contractor working on the roadway caused the gas leak and it is now isolated.

According to PulePoint the incident started around 4:21 p.m. but residents told 17 News the gas leak started around 2 p.m.

This story will be updated when more information is available.