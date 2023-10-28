BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Some of the scariest neighbors in Kern County have banded together with the goal of scaring the life out of the community this Halloween season.

Get ready ghouls and boys for the most terrifying weekend in the city.

“Well, let’s just say after the first few rooms you’re going to be primed enough that every little twitch is going to freak you out,” Andrew Binning, with Binning Manor, said.

A local band of Boo-it-Yourself Halloween Haunts are ready to scare the life out of you and yours, for free.

“Halloween we had almost 5,000 people come through,” Curtis Noble, with the Noble Manor Haunt, said.

Halloween spending is expected to reach $12.2 billion this year shattering last year’s record of $10.6 billion according to the National Retail Federation.

But, what’s really scary is the labor.

“We started building in July. We started working basically every single day in September working four to five hours a day,” Binning said.

Curtis Noble told 17 News it took the Noble Manor about two to three months to come together.

Community members can enjoy these haunted houses and others in the community until Halloween.

Here is a list of haunted houses in Kern County and when they will be available to the public: