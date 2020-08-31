Homeowner shoots burglar during attempted home invasion in Southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A suspected burglar was shot Sunday evening by a homeowner during an attempted home invasion, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Police responded to the 2300 block of Mirto Court for a possible home burglary in progress around 6:00 p.m. Sunday evening.

When police arrived, they found a man trying to break into a residence but the suspected burglar was shot multiple times by the homeowner. Police say the suspected burglar was taken to the hospital with moderate, but non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.