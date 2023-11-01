BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homelessness Collaborative is holding donation drop-offs for Youth Homelessness Awareness Month.

The homelessness collaborative is asking for new adult-sized shoes and jackets, new hairbrushes and combs, full-sized shampoo and conditioners, wet wipes, body wash, deodorant and teen-friendly menstrual products.

The drop-off locations for donations are as follows:

Dream Center from Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at 1807 19th St.

Flood Ministries from Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., at 1830 Truxtun Ave.

Bakersfield College – Southwest from Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Friday from 8:00 a.m. to noon at 9400 Camino Media

North High School from Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 300 Galaxy Ave.

Kern High School District Discovery Center from Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., at 501 South Mt. Vernon Ave.

West High School from Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at 1200 New Stine Rd.

All donation locations will only be accepting items from Wednesday, Nov. 1 to Nov. 22.