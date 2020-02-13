Homeless people could be hired by county this year for highway cleanup effort

Kern County could soon employ homeless people to clean up litter and other debris along state highways in the area.

During its Tuesday afternoon meeting, the Kern County Board of Supervisors approved two agreements, one with the California Department of Transportation and the Kern Council of Governments, to fund a new cleanup effort.

Caltrans is providing $25,000 for the remainder of the fiscal year and up to $125,000 in future years. Kern COG is providing $50,000 for program costs through June 30.

Kern County Public Information Officer Megan Person said the county has begun conversations with the Bakersfield Homeless Center about the possibility of hiring homeless individuals in with the center’s Job Development Program to conduct the cleanup.

If the county and the BHC can come to an agreement, a contract would be presented to the Board of Supervisors at a later date for consideration.

The goal of the Job Development Program is to give homeless residents work experience so they can be independent and self-sufficient. Participants have been involved in cleanup efforts within the city of Bakersfield but not the county.

It has not been confirmed how many people would be needed for the project, when it could begin or how long it would last, as the county is still working on ironing out those details.