BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Governor Gavin Newsom announced another round of funding to help cities and counties eradicate homeless encampments, and those on the frontlines of homelessness hope the state prioritizes Kern County to make that happen here at home.

The state is making nearly $300,000,000 in additional grant money available for local governments to clear homeless encampments, as the number of individuals who fall into homelessness statewide continues to rise.

According to Carlos Baldovinos of The Mission at Kern County, it’s not hard to desire progress with the homeless crisis while seeing an increase of encampments all over Kern County.

“It becomes very much top of mind because they see it everywhere,” said Baldovinos. “It’s no longer hidden to a specific part of the community.”

For California Governor Gavin Newsom, clearing the encampments is about safety, stating the following:

“Since day one, combatting homelessness has been a top priority. Encampments are not safe for the people living in them, or for community members around them. The state is giving locals hundreds of millions of dollars to move people into housing and clean up these persistent and dangerous encampments. And we are doing the same on state land, having removed 5,679 encampments since 2021.” Governor Gavin Newsom

Here at home, the Community Action Partnership of Kern offers a safe homeless encampment site that has helped many transition into housing, and Chief Program Officer Louis Gill says this money is needed.

“People living outside is not okay, folks suffering on the street is not okay,” said Gill. “It is on us to help.”

Baldovinos agrees, and he hopes the state will prioritize Kern when dishing out the funds.

“We see the homeless population in encampments, riverbeds, and other places, just as much as you would in Los Angeles, or the Bay Area,” said Baldovinos. “Selfishly, I want those dollars to come here to really make a difference, and to really work with this most vulnerable population that are in those areas.”

There is an application for the funding, and cities and counties will have until June 2024 to apply for the funding, or until there is no more funding left.