BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — You might have seen the homeless encampment on Caltrans property at the Highway 178 split in Bakersfield. The site has been cleared out before, but on Tuesday, it needed to be cleared out once again.

“They came out and told us that we have to move. We had 48 hours. Before they just kicked us to the curb and bulldozed our stuff,” said Amber H., who has lived in the encampment for two to three months.

Over the last few days, Caltrans has worked with Flood Ministries on addressing encampments. Flood Ministries Director Jim Wheeler shared that his team is working to clear encampments around the clock.

“Every single day, that’s what we do, because everything is so visible right now, our teams are in a responsive, reactive mode,” said Wheeler.

But it isn’t easy. One of his outreach street team members, Mitchel Baker, shared that the job comes with its challenges.

“Every person’s different, you can try 20 different things that’s going to fail for that person, and it might work for someone else. You never know,” said Baker.

Even when 17’s Mikhala Armstrong was at the encampment, she was threatened, something Wheeler said happens.

“We’ve had team members attacked and physically assaulted, doesn’t happen very often, but it does happen,” said Wheeler.

However, Wheeler said the team is prepared and knows what to expect.

“About 30% of our staff are formerly homeless, they’ve been on the streets, they’ve gone through the process,” said Wheeler. “They tell them ‘Hey, if I can do it, you can do it.'”

As they continue to help more individuals off the streets and into shelters or homes, Baker shared that it shows the value of the people who do this work.

“I think it takes heart and will to help somebody, but majority of it takes love,” said Baker. “That’s what really helps us — making a connection with them, and they can feel that human aspect again because a lot of time when they’re on the streets, and people just stare at them, they don’t feel like they’re human anymore. So just to bring that back really helps a lot.”

Flood Ministries is looking for more street outreach team members. You can find more information by visiting their website.