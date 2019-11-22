Homeless Collaborative holding Homeless Youth Sleeping Bag Drive

The Kern County Homeless Collaborative is holding its Homeless Youth Sleeping Bag Drive through Dec. 15. 

The organization’s Youth Committee is accepting donations at the following locations:

  • Kern Bridges Youth Homes, 1321 Stine Rd., Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Office of Sen. Shannon Grove, 5701 Truxtun Ave. Suite 150, Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Kaiser Permanente Farmers Market, 3700 Mall View Rd., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Haggin Oaks Farmers Market, 8800 Ming Ave., Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

For more information, email Allyson Baptiste at aseals@gbla.org.

