Homeless Collaborative holding Homeless Youth Sleeping Bag Drive

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- With the announcement of Bakersfield Police Chief Lyle Martin's retirement from the force next month, a search will soon be underway for his successor.

And the process to replace him could itself change from how it's been done in the past. A new city manager will be in charge of hiring for the position as longtime City Manager Alan Tandy is also retiring. Whoever Tandy's replacement is could decided to add or change qualifications.