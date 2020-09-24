Home invasion call leads to car chase, five people arrested

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A home invasion call led to a chase involving multiple KCSO deputies late Wednesday evening.

Just after 11:45 p.m., deputies responded to the 3500 block of Pine Meadow Drive in Oildale, just off of Airport Drive, for reports that a group of people kicked in a door of a residence and someone was armed with a gun.

Before deputies arrived, a Honda sedan left with five people inside. Deputies attempted to stop the car but the suspects in the Honda did not stop, leading to a slow-speed pursuit through Oildale and then on to Highway 99. Once the car was on the highway, the suspected vehicle average speed was about 60 mph.

The chase ended on Ardee Circle at South Myrtle Street when the driver stopped, leading to the arrest of four juveniles and one 18-year-old.

Deputies say the five people arrested forced their way into the home on Pine Meadow Drive by breaking windows, and assaulted two people before taking property and fleeing the scene. Charges range from vandalism, failure to yield and robbery. KCSO says a firearm was not used by the five suspects, rather the victim brandished the firearm causing the suspects to flee.

KCSO says this all stemmed from a prior dispute between the parties involved.