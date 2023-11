BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters battled a raging house fire on Amador Avenue, near the fairgrounds Monday night.

Kern County Fire Department said the fire started around 9 p.m. and it’s not the first time the house has burned.

Officials added the home has been under construction for 20 years. The last fire took place a few weeks ago, while the first fire at the home happened two months ago.

Arson investigators are looking into the case.