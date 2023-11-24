BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The HolidayLights at the California Living Museum is going back to its roots for its 21st year.

Grab your coats and scarves because HolidayLights at CALM is headed back inside the zoo this year.

17 News has a little behind-the-scenes look at what’s new and what CALM and award-winning company Lightasmic have planned.

Crews have been hard at work for months to get the zoo ready for HolidayLights and organizers are ready to flip the switch.

CALM Zoo director Meg Maitland says this year guests can pick out a Christmas tree and visit Santa Claus while strolling through the lights.

“Enjoy millions of lights in artistic, creative displays as you stroll through various holiday-themed lands. Ride the Candy Cane Express Train and enjoy our western town as never seen before,” Maitland said.

The lights turn on out here at CALM the Saturday after Thanksgiving and run through December 30 and are closed for Christmas. You can get your tickets now at the CALM Zoo website.