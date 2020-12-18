HolidayLights at CALM named one of 10 best zoo light shows in the country

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — HolidayLights at CALM, which dazzles visitors during the holiday season with its elaborate and massive lights display, has again been named one of the top 10 zoo light shows in the country by USA Today.

CALM’s display finished 9th out of 20 nominated zoos after a month-long voting process allowing the public to select its favorite show. This is the second year CALM has placed in the top 10. The display is designed and installed by Bakersfield resident Josh Barnett and his company Lightasmic.

17 News at Sunrise held its annual holiday show at the display Friday, which you can watch here.

PNC Festival of Lights at the Cincinnati Zoo placed first.

This year’s HolidayLights is a drive-thru event as a result of the pandemic. It runs nightly through Jan. 2 — except on Christmas — from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $30 per vehicle and must be purchased in advance online at www.calmzoo.org, through www.Vallitix.com, in-person at all Valley Strong Credit Union branches, or at the CALM gift shop.