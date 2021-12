BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — HolidayLights at CALM will be closed Tuesday night due to rainy and muddy conditions, according to a news release.

“The safety of CALM’s guests and volunteers is our top priority,” CALM said in the news release.

Those who bought a ticket ahead of time can exchange it for any other night or may receive a refund.

To request an exchange or refund, email HolidayLights@kern.org.

HolidayLights at CALM runs through Jan. 1.