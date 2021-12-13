Holiday trash and recycle pick up schedule, Christmas tree recycling

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Residential trash and recycling pick up will conduct as usual during the holidays this year, while commercial and green waste services will be delayed.

The City of Bakersfield has announced that all residential trash and recycle pick up will run their normal schedules Monday through Friday without interruption.

Commercial trash and recycle pick up, which is usually Saturday, will be delayed one day and will resume the following day after Christmas and New Year’s Day on Sunday, according to the city.

The Mt. Vernon Green Waste Facility will be closed for both Christmas and New Year’s Day. The facility will reopen the following Tuesdays, Dec. 28 and Jan. 4 at 6 a.m.

Christmas trees can be recycled from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Dec. 26 through Jan. 10 (except Jan. 1) at the Mt. Vernon Green Waste Facility and from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week from Dec. 26 through Jan. 10 at Bakersfield College’s south parking lot and the Kern County Fairgrounds parking lot at the corner of Belle Terrace and P Street, according to the city.

Christmas trees may also be placed in your green waste bins if they are cut down and fit with the lid closed.

The green waste facility asks for you to remove all ornaments, bulbs, lights, and plastic or metal stands before recycling.

For more information, you can contact the Solid Waste Division at 661-326-3114.