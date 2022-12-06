BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s the busiest time of the year for the United States Postal Service and it has important deadlines beginning as early as this week.

The clock is ticking for those of you who want to get your holiday packages out to your loved ones by Christmas. The deadlines are coming in fast and you better act quickly if you want your packages to arrive on time.

The postal service has been gearing up for the holiday shipping rush all year. It’s hired a slew of seasonal workers with more to come.

“The employees are better trained, we have more people here and we have new machinery,” Dawes Carter the Bakersfield mail sorting plant manager said. “We have a lot more things to make sure that we’re giving our customers the best possible try we can this year and that’s delivering on time.”

249 new sorting machines were installed across the country. The machines are faster and more accurate than people. It’s also safer for the workers too.

“To give you an idea those 249 machines nationwide they have the capacity to process 60 million packages per day,” Kristina Uppal with the United States Postal Service said.

Bakersfield got its own new sorting machine.

“That one can process over 100,000 packages per day,” Uppal said.

Deadlines to get packages delivered before Christmas are fast approaching.

“Actually the first deadline is this week. So if you have loved ones serving in the military or overseas you want to get that in December 9th,” Uppal said. “December 17th the next couple weeks here is going to be first class retail ground and then December 19th for that priority.”

“Our goal every night here is just to send out every piece of mail we receive from our collection,” Armando Orozco the supervisor at the Bakersfield mail sorting plant said. “Everything will go out. Rest assured everything will go out that same night.”

Below are the USPS shipping deadlines. You can also find more information about those deadlines and season job opportunities through the link below.

2022 Holiday Shipping Deadlines

“The Postal Service recommends the following mailing and shipping deadlines for expected delivery by Dec. 25 to domestic addresses and Air/Army Post Office/Fleet Post Office/Diplomatic Post Office (APO/FPO/DPO) addresses*:

Dec. 9 — APO/FPO/DPO (all ZIP Codes) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

Dec. 16 — APO/FPO/DPO ( except ZIP Code 093 ) USPS Priority Mail Express Military service

) USPS Priority Mail Express Military service Dec. 17 — USPS Retail Ground service

Dec. 17 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)

Dec. 17 — First-Class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

Dec. 19 — Priority Mail service

Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express* service

Additional news and information, including all domestic, international and military mailing and shipping deadlines, can be found on the Postal Service Holiday Newsroom at usps.com/holidaynews.”