Holiday parades get started next week

Here’s a list of holiday parades happening around Kern County starting next week.

Arvin Christmas Parade: Monday, Dec. 2 at 5:30 p.m. in downtown Arvin

Wasco Christmas Parade: Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. on 7th Street in downtown Wasco

Bakersfield Christmas Parade: Thursday, Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. at the corner of 21st and L streets in downtown Bakersfield.

Delano Christmas Parade: Friday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. on Main Street in downtown Delano

Tehachapi Christmas Parade: Saturday, Dec. 7 at 5:30 p.m. on F Street in downtown Tehachapi

Taft Christmas Parade: Monday, Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. on Center Street in downtown Taft

NOR Christmas Parade: Saturday, Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. on North Chester Avenue in Oildale