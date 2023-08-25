BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Holiday Lights at CALM is scheduled to return as a walk-through event starting Nov. 25, according to organizers.

The guests will be able to walk through the zoo grounds, purchase food and beverages and ride the Candy Cane Express train, according to organizers.

The event will feature new displays and attractions and organizers will also be selling Christmas trees, according to officials.

Tickets for the event go on sale Sept. 1 online at the CALM website and at the CALM gift shop.

The event starts Nov. 25 and runs from 5:30 to 9 p.m. through Dec. 30 except on Christmas.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for children 3 years old and older and $10 for CALM members, seniors and military members.