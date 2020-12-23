Holiday Cottage collects more than $33K in donations to provide gifts for foster children

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Holiday Cottage fundraiser, held virtually this year as a result of the pandemic, collected $33,592 to fill the wishes of nearly 700 foster children in the county.

The Kern County Department of Human Services thanked the community for its support in providing gifts to children.

“When debating if and how our department would navigate this year’s Holiday Cottage, it was NEVER an option for us to cancel a program that makes the holiday season brighter for our community’s most vulnerable,” it said in a release. “Thank you for standing with us during this challenging time.”