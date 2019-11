BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — All Kern County disposal sites will be closed Nov. 28 in observance of Thanksgiving Day, and all county offices will be closed both on Thanksgiving and the following day.

Additionally, all disposal sites will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, according to a Public Works news release.

The Kern County Public Services building at 2700 M St. will close beginning Dec. 24 and resume normal operating hours Jan. 2.

For facility locations and hours, click here.