Christmas Cirque show to feature seasonal song favorites, aerial feats

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Toy soldiers, snowmen and Santa himself will perform daring feats and classic Christmas songs during the Cirque Dreams Holidaze show headed to Rabobank this winter.

Coming to Bakersfield Dec. 16, tickets for the show went on sale Monday.

“Broadway singers perform original music along with new twists on seasonal favorites such as “Deck the Halls,” “Winter Wonderland” and “Jingle Bell Rock,” according to a news release. “On-the-edge-of-your-seat feats are performed by toy soldiers, snowmen, penguins, candles, reindeer, gingerbread, carolers, Santa and colossal ornaments flying, balancing and stretching imaginations in this groundbreaking production.”

Tickets are available at the Rabobank Arena Box Office, 1001 Truxtun Ave., open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Tickets can also be purchased at www.RabobankArena.com or by calling 888-929-7849. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more and can be booked by calling 661-852-7309.