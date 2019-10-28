Hoffmann Hospice holds annual Run to Remember

The fourth-annual Run to Remember was held on Saturday to honor loved ones who have passed away.

Hoffmann Hospice on Buena Vista Road hosted the event, which included 10K and 5K runs as well as a one-mile run. The runs started and ended at Hoffmann Hospice and made their way through Seven Oaks neighborhoods and the Seven Oaks Business Park.

All proceeds support grief support services provided by Hoffmann Hospice.

“We have cared for over 20,000 patients and their families,” said Beth Hoffmann, administrator and co-founder of Hoffmann Hospice. “This is just a vital part of the process — the grief process.”