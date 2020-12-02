Hoffmann Hospice holds annual Light Up a Life ceremony in virtual format

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hoffmann Hospice held its annual Light Up a Life celebration on Tuesday.

The annual ceremony, which was held in a virtual format this year, is a way to remember and cherish a loved one who has passed. Symbolic lights have been placed on the Hoffmann Hospice Home and will remain illuminated throughout the Holiday season

The event was kicked off by Co-Founder Beth Hoffmann, who thanked sponsors and invited spiritual counselor Travis Golleher to offer a prayer. After a prayer was read, Beth Hoffmann introduced the celebration’s readers.

“This is a cherished tradition in our community, and while we are unable to be physically together, we can unite in spirit and celebrate the people that have brought light into our lives,” Hoffmann said.

Names were read by Vince Fong, Robert Rodriguez (CHP), James Nabors (CHP), Trever Martinusen (BFD), Luke Roberts (KCFD), as well as nurses from Adventist, Memorial and Mercy Hospitals.

The full celebration can be viewed on Hoffmann Hospice’s Youtube channel. To learn more about Hoffman Hospice and their work, visit www.hoffmannhospice.org.