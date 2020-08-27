Hoffman Hospice rescheduling Voices of Inspiration fundraiser for 2021

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hoffman Hospice is rescheduling its Voices of Inspiration fundraiser with special guests former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush for 2021.

“Due to growing concerns over COVID-19, and with the well-being of attendees, special guests, staff and volunteers as the number one priority, Hoffman Hospice has decided that rescheduling Voice of Inspiration is the only responsible course of action at this time,” Hoffman said Thursday in a news release.

All ticket holders and sponsors have been notified.