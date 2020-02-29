Hoffman Hospice recognized for its veteran care

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hoffmann Hospice has announced it is now a Level 5 Partner with We Honor Veterans, a program of the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization.

Hoffman said Level 5 is the highest level partners can attain and includes several new required activities and yearly recertification. As a partner, Hoffmann Hospice provides specialized care to veterans who are facing a life-limiting illness.

Aside from existing partner requirements, Level 5 partners place a greater emphasis on staff education and caring for Vietnam-era and combat veterans. Additionally, Level 5 partners take on the role of a regional mentor to other We Honor Veterans partners working to enhance their programs.

“When we set out to create the Level 5 program, we knew that it had to be different to truly showcase the efforts needed to go above and beyond,” said NHPCO President & CEO Edo Banach. “Not only have you demonstrated your commitment, but you have helped shape the program and have continued as an example of what all hospice partners should strive to be.”

NHPCO and the Department of Veterans Affairs launched We Honor Veterans in 2010.