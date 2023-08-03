BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hoffman Hospice is giving back to the first responders community by offering children a special way to grieve.

Hoffman Hospice is set to host the Heart For Hero’s Art Camp for children of deceased first responders to share their stories and connect with others who are grieving a loss. The free event takes place on Sept. 9 at the Hoffman Hospice campus located at 4325 Buena Vista Rd. The activities are set to be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Experienced counselors as well as volunteers will be at the event to help the attendees learn essential coping skills and provide a safe environment for people to speak freely. To register or learn more about camp, please visit Hoffmann Hospice’s website or contact

Ryan D’Amato at 661-410-1010.