Hodel’s reopening for takeout on Thursday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hodel’s Country Dining says it will reopen on Thursday with three takeout options: build-your-own, curbside or family/group packs for five or more.

The “build-your-own” option has the most variety, with customers for $10.95 able to choose from meat options and four sides among freshly prepared salad and hot dishes. With curbside takeout, customers can order from a limited menu using the Hodel’s website and calling the restaurant’s number when they arrive to have the food brought out to them.

Family/group packs start at $9.95 per person, and come with choice of fried chicken, baked chicken, pork ribs or tri-tip, according to the website, as well as three side options among a variety of hot or cold items. The meals can be pre-ordered on the restaurant’s website.

Hodel’s is located at 5917 Knudsen Drive. Its number is 661-399-3341.