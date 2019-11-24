Hit and run leaves one dead early Sunday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is dead early Sunday morning following a hit and run crash.

Around 2:46 a.m. Sunday, Bakersfield Police responded to a call about a man in the roadway at the 2500 Block of Hosking Avenue. When officers arrived the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

As officers investigated the scene they concluded the victim had been hit by a vehicle which fled the scene.

BPD describes the suspect vehicle as a white Toyota Sedan, possibly mid-late 2000s. The vehicle was last seen going westbound on Hosking Avenue towards Wible Road.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.