BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Superintendent of Schools announced the 39th annual Kern County History Day competition winners that can now advance to the state competition.
There will be 23 Kern County students advancing to the California History Day competition, scheduled for May 6 and 7 in Rocklin, Calif. State winners will advance to the National History Day competition in June, located in Maryland.
Students competed on March 5 at the Larry E. Reider Educational Center. They prepared historical papers, exhibits, performances, documentaries, and websites designed around this year’s theme: “Debate & Diplomacy in History: Successes, Failures, Consequences.”
Here is the full list of students that will be eligible to participate in California History Day:
Historical Papers Junior Division
Liam McCauley — Warren Junior High School
Individual Documentary Junior Division
Ella Porter — St. Francis Parish School
Peyton Rivera — Fruitvale Junior High School
Group Documentary Junior Division
Katie Wegis, Gabriella Bartolotti, Kaiya Wilson & Chloee Allison — St. Francis Parish School
Individual Performance Senior Division
Alexander Fan — Centennial High School
Group Performance Junior Division
Gurleen Toor & Yuvraj Toor — Warren Junior High School
Individual Website Junior Division
Brooklyn Houx — Standard Middle High School
Maxwell Erfanian — Warren Junior High School
Samriddhi Singh — Warren Junior High School
Individual Website Senior Division
Ananya Jain — Stockdale High School
Candice Lee — Stockdale High School
Anjana Chandrasekhar — Stockdale High School
Group Website Senior Division
Bhargavi Gulia & Manav Gulia — Centennial High School
Sanskriti Singh & Charita Surredi — Stockdale High School
Individual Exhibit Junior Division
Sophia Kaufman — Warren Junior High School
Enice Hipolito — Mountain View Middle School
John Paul Pacheco — Warren Junior High School