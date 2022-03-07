BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Superintendent of Schools announced the 39th annual Kern County History Day competition winners that can now advance to the state competition.

There will be 23 Kern County students advancing to the California History Day competition, scheduled for May 6 and 7 in Rocklin, Calif. State winners will advance to the National History Day competition in June, located in Maryland.

Students competed on March 5 at the Larry E. Reider Educational Center. They prepared historical papers, exhibits, performances, documentaries, and websites designed around this year’s theme: “Debate & Diplomacy in History: Successes, Failures, Consequences.”

Here is the full list of students that will be eligible to participate in California History Day:

Historical Papers Junior Division

Liam McCauley — Warren Junior High School

Individual Documentary Junior Division

Ella Porter — St. Francis Parish School

Peyton Rivera — Fruitvale Junior High School

Group Documentary Junior Division

Katie Wegis, Gabriella Bartolotti, Kaiya Wilson & Chloee Allison — St. Francis Parish School

Individual Performance Senior Division

Alexander Fan — Centennial High School

Group Performance Junior Division

Gurleen Toor & Yuvraj Toor — Warren Junior High School

Individual Website Junior Division

Brooklyn Houx — Standard Middle High School

Maxwell Erfanian — Warren Junior High School

Samriddhi Singh — Warren Junior High School

Individual Website Senior Division

Ananya Jain — Stockdale High School

Candice Lee — Stockdale High School

Anjana Chandrasekhar — Stockdale High School

Group Website Senior Division

Bhargavi Gulia & Manav Gulia — Centennial High School

Sanskriti Singh & Charita Surredi — Stockdale High School

Individual Exhibit Junior Division

Sophia Kaufman — Warren Junior High School

Enice Hipolito — Mountain View Middle School

John Paul Pacheco — Warren Junior High School