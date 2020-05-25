More than just a day of barbecues: a look at the origins of Memorial Day



BAKERSFIELD, CA. (KGET)- Memorial day: the unofficial start of summer, the smell of juicy burgers on the grill and enjoying one another’s company.

But what is this day really about?

The day became a federal holiday in 1971. But, the day was observed dozens of years before, starting after the Civil War.

That war ended in the spring of 1865, and claimed more lives than any other conflict in the United States history.

It’s unclear where exactly the tradition started. But in 1966, Waterloo, New York was declared as the birth place of memorial day in 1866.

Now to this date, over one million Americans have sacrificed their lives since the Revolutionary War in 1776 and continue to this day so we can have our freedom.

As you sit down for a meal, remember those who took that ultimate sacrifice.

If you would like to pay tribute to Kern County’s fallen heroes, you can check out the website- Portrait of a Warrior-Kern County.