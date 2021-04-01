“Historical Happy Hour” scheduled in response to demolition plans of Union Pacific train station

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Hub of Bakersfield and the Kern County Historical Society are hosting a virtual “Historical Happy Hour” on Wednesday, 4/7 from 6-7 p.m. in response to Union Pacific’s plans to demolish the Union Pacific train station in the heart of Old Town Kern.

The discussion, which will be led by National Award Winning Draftsman and Architectural Historian, Jean-Guy Darbe, will be focused on the station’s history, architecture, and will also address efforts to restore and repurpose other stations across the country.

By informing the public of the significance of this building to Kern County’s heritage, The Hub of Bakersfield and the Kern County Historical Society believe the community stands a much better chance of saving this landmark and reimagining its role in Bakersfield’s future.