SHAFTER, Calif. (KGET) — The historic train depot on Central Avenue caught fire Monday morning and sustained an estimated $16,000 in damage.

Firefighters were dispatched shortly after 8 a.m. to reports of smoke coming from the roof of the depot, according to the Kern County Fire Department. Crews located a fire in the attic and extinguished it during a “very labor intensive and time consuming” process, firefighters said.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the blaze was unknown.