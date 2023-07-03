BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The dignified but understated brick building on 19th Street, between G and H streets, isn’t just the latest piece of downtown Bakersfield to go on the market.

It’s also a significant piece of Bakersfield history that could have a connection to where many Bakersfield residents work, where they live and where they shop.

It’s the Kern County Land Company building and it’s for sale.

Without the contributions of the business activities carried out within those 18,000 square feet starting 130 years ago, this city might look very, very different.

The Kern County Land Company was formed in 1890 by James Haggin – whose name you might know from the upscale Haggin Oaks residential development, and his brother-in-law, Lloyd Tevis, whose name ought to ring a bell, too, if you know of Tevis Ranch.

In its century and a quarter, the building has survived flood, fire, earthquake and ownership changes – its original owners sold it in 1959.

Kern County Land Company itself is gone now too, acquired in 1976 by Tenneco West, which then sold in 1987 to Castle & Cooke — that’s the company that built all those homes at what we know today as sprawling Seven Oaks, as well the Seven Oaks Country Club, the Marketplace and much more.

The history remains largely intact here on 19th Street, just around the corner from the Padre Hotel. Multiple tenants now call it home – people like Kari Underwood, who runs a law firm here with her husband John. They love the musty ambiance.

“There’s always things with an old building that you have to deal with,” she said. “They’ve taken good care of it over the years. … But whatever those issues are – the air conditioning is no good, or whatever – they take care of it. They’ve renovated this place from the inside so many times, that in some ways, every time they do a renovation, they update it a little bit. If we had wanted something really fancy and new and fresh we wouldn’t have come here.”

And, as with the occupants of every building of a certain vintage, they’ve heard the stories.

“I’ve heard that it’s haunted,” she said. “We’ve been here since 2018 and haven’t actually met anyone. No ghosts.”

San Fernando Valley-based Illi Commercial Real Estate is listing the property on behalf of the Jack Arian and Sylvia Arian Intervivos Trust. Designed by San Francisco architect Henry A.

Schulze, the building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1984. Its 31 units of varying sizes are currently 82 percent occupied.

History, right here in the middle of downtown Bakersfield, the asking price is $1.7 million.

Other local properties owned by the trust are also listed for sale. Among them are the 12-unit Winchester Apartments nearby on 19th Street and three commercial buildings including the former Supply Sergeant on Chester Avenue across from the Kern County Museum.