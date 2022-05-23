BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — 83 years after it first opened as a caretaker’s residence, the historic adobe structure at Hart Park is about to be reborn.

The building, constructed in 1939, opens its doors to the public Wednesday at the Kern River Parkway’s Nature Center.

Visitors will be able to learn about the riparian habitat of the Kern River, the region’s prehistoric past, and the 83–year-old building itself.

The Hart Park caretaker’s residence has served several purposes over the years – but after more than a decade of misuse, there was talk of demolishing it. Historians got it placed on the state historical registry, and now – thanks to $1.2 million in Community Development Block Grant funds, the building is ready for its closeup.

“When we took the approach to do the improvements of the building, from a structural standpoint as well as from an aesthetic or cosmetic standpoint, architectural standpoint, we had to maintain fidelity to the original constriction,” Geoff Hill of County General Services said.

The project had to find old-growth Douglas fir to restore the worn-out flooring and grind down leftover adobe bricks to make reconstituted mortar to patch the walls.

The unveiling ceremony is at 11 a.m. on Wednesday. The public is invited to attend.