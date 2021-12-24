Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater turns 91 on Christmas Day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater is celebrating its 91st birthday on Christmas Day.

Opening on Christmas Day in 1930, the Fox Theater’s first film ever shown on their famous screen was called “Just Imagine”. Nearly a century later, the venue remains a staple of Downtown Bakersfield.

“The Historical Fox Theater epitomizes elegance and romance, as well as big entertainment,” Fox Theater President NaTesha Johnson said. “It is so important that we continue to support the arts, as well as our local artists. So we are so happy that she has reached 91 years old, and we are going strong.”

The Fox Theater, located at 20th and H Streets, was recognized as a community treasure earlier this month when it was chosen as the grand marshal of the Bakersfield Christmas Parade.