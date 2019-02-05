Local News

Hispanic Chamber of Commerce honors business, community leaders at weekend gala

The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce honored local business and community leaders at is annual installation and business awards gala over the weekend.

It was held at the Bakersfield Marriott at the convention center to recognize people who continuously pour their heart and soul into making our community a better place to work and live.

