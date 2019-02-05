Hispanic Chamber of Commerce honors business, community leaders at weekend gala
The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce honored local business and community leaders at is annual installation and business awards gala over the weekend.
17 News was a sponsor of the event.
It was held at the Bakersfield Marriott at the convention center to recognize people who continuously pour their heart and soul into making our community a better place to work and live.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
