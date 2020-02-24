His + Hers Catholic Teen Conferences hosted by Garces Memorial High School

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Garces Memorial High School is holding His + Hers Catholic Teen Conferences in March.

Conferences are open to junior and senior girls in surrounding parishes in Bakersfield. The conferences hope to provide a place for teens to be inspired and rise as faithful leaders in the community.

The Her Conference will be on March 15 and the His Conference will be on March 29. Both conferences will be held at Garces Memorial High School.

Tickets are $100 and can be purchased at this link.