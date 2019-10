The Hire Luncheon is celebrating employers who hire people with disabilities and their successful employees.

On Tuesday, Oct. 15th from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. the Hire Luncheon will have inspirational speakers and information about hiring qualified people with disabilites.

Luncheon tickets are $35 per person and can purchase tickers through eventbrite or contact Katrina Starman at katrina.starman@dor.ca.gov to pay by check.